How To Manage A Celebrity Crisis In A Post-Weinstein World

The last two months have seen publicists and agencies dropping clients associated with allegations of sexual assault and harassment like hot potatoes. High-profile celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom was supposed to represent Harvey Weinstein, but backtracked a week later after a barrage of criticism from quite literally everyone and her mother, celebrated women's rights attorney Gloria Allred. After that, it only took a couple of days for CAA, and publicist Staci Wolfe, to drop Kevin Spacey as a client after he was accused by actor Anthony Rapp of having made indecent sexual advances against a minor. After HBO, FX and Netflix took steps to publicly distance themselves from Louis C.K., faced with accusations from five women that he had masturbated in front of them, his publicist, Lewis Kay, and 3 Arts Management announced that they were terminating their relationship with the comedian