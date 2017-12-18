How To Manage A Celebrity Crisis In A Post-Weinstein World

“If you’re getting into a disagreement with someone and they call you a terrible name, your first reaction is going to be anger, probably something impulsive," Deraney says. "Three hours from now, you’re not going to be as angry. Four hours from now you’re not going to be as angry. You want to wait for everything to settle. Use time to settle what’s going on, what’s being [said] against you, organising yourself, organising your thoughts.”