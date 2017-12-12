Update: 12th December 2017 at 12:00 p.m.
We finally know when Ryan Reynolds will become the cutest Pokemon. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the movie will hit cinemas on 10th May 2019. Filming will begin in January, so Reynolds better brush up his Pikachu skills.
Original post follows.
Ryan Reynolds' career has never exactly been predictable. Did anyone think the star of Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place would go on to lead a successful comic book hero franchise? So, we really shouldn't be all that surprised by his latest choice of roles ... even though we are. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds is set to play the title character in Detective Pikachu.
The live-action movie is about a boy (played by Justice Smith) who is searching for his kidnapped father and teams up with the Pokémon, a "self-styled investigator," as THR puts it. Last month, we learned that Big Little Lies' Kathryn Carlson is playing Lucy, a reporter who's also on the case.
As much as we love imagining Reynolds getting into a giant yellow suit and waddling around for the whole movie, the character is apparently going to be motion capture.
All of this sounds like a fun role for someone, but why would a leading man like Reynolds want it? Maybe he saw how much fun Bradley Cooper had voicing Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy. Or he enjoyed all the parts where he could hide his face in his Deadpool costume. Maybe he's anticipating how very cool this gig will make him in the eyes of his daughters. Maybe he agreed to this in a fit of Pokémon Go obsession.
We like to think this is all a ploy to make another cinematic dream come true: "Time to uncork that explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse," he tweeted on Wednesday, in reference to a potential deal between Fox and Disney.
Time to uncork that explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse. https://t.co/iUEXofWpRu— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 6, 2017
Don't ever accuse Reynolds of lacking ambition.
