Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have An Unconventional Way Of Communicating

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton don't just talk to each other like a regular couple — instead, they sing to each other.
Stefani joined Giada De Laurentiis for a Williams-Sonoma Facebook live baking video on Monday, and the conversation quickly veered from the apple pie they were making. De Laurentiis asked Stefani if she and Shelton ever sing together while they're cooking — and Stefani did her one better, saying that they sing together all the time.
"We're like we're in a musical constantly and we just sing," Stefani said to De Laurentiis. "We actually don't talk to each other, we just sing like a musical, and everything we sing is like, 'I love you,' like it's pretty much the whole time, like, how great we are."
Advertisement
Since they were recording a cooking video, Stefani also shared that Shelton loves cooking, though he doesn't make the kinds of foods she's used to eating. Apparently, when it comes to Shelton's repertoire, "everything's fried."
Stefani also revealed that she and Shelton had a "carb fest" of Italian dishes over the Christmas holiday last year — and it sounds amazing.
"Last year, for the first time, me and Blake, because we had a lot of time on our hands because the kids came back the day after Christmas, on Christmas Day we cooked all day and we did like the craziest carb fest," Stefani told De Laurentiis. "We did homemade gnocchi, potato gnocchi, we did lasagna, which is my mom's recipe."
The holiday menu sounds delicious — and if Shelton is cooking all these dishes, maybe he really is the Sexiest Man Alive.
Advertisement