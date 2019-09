Primarily recognised by underground artist as " morbid ink ," this process has been further developed by Patrick Duffy's Endeavor Life Sciences. Here's how it works: Everence, a powdery substance, is synthesised from a sample of DNA — like from the inside of someone's mouth, carbonised hair, or cremated ashes, for example. The New York Times explained that customers mail these DNA samples to Endeavor’s laboratory in Quonset, R.I., where it is then "milled, sterilised, and enclosed in microscopic capsules of PMMA." The samples are then brought in to a tattoo artist, where they then mixed it in with the ink.