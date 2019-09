When Haim shot to fame, it was their lustrous hair that has continued to be the second most recognisable feature for the artists (the first being their lush vocals and likeable sound, of course). For as long as we can remember, Este, Alana, and Danielle rocked the kind of length and texture you might find on a commune in Southern California during the summer of '69. It was long, loose, and reminiscent of a flower child — or Yoko Ono . Alana, the youngest of three, even told Refinery29 back in 2013 that she'd most likely never cut her hair short.