For The Disaster Artist, Franco took on Wiseau, down to the unrecognisable accent. In this exclusive clip of the film, Wiseau (played by Franco) meets the mother of the actor Greg Sestro (played by Dave Franco in the film). Sestro was a young actor when he met Wiseau — he was even seemingly on his way to success. ( Sestro told Refinery29 that he auditioned for Gilmore Girls during his early years in Hollywood, something that also happens in The Disaster Artist.) The actress Megan Mullally plays Sestro's mother in the film. She's skeptical of Wiseau when she first meets him.