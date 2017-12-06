Aldovia may not be a real place, but the castle within the new Netflix holiday film A Christmas Prince is — and yes, you can visit.
Lifetime and Hallmark may have once ruled the holiday movie game but now Netflix is getting in on the action. The streaming platform's original movie A Christmas Prince is worth your Netflix subscription — at least, if you're like me and live for as much Christmas cheese as possible.
The film stars iZombie's Rose McIver as Amber, a journalist who poses as a tutor in order to get an exclusive story on Richard (Ben Lamb), the soon-to-be king of Aldovia. Of course, in a post-The Prince and Me world, the two end up falling in love, putting a serious damper on Amber's journalistic integrity.
Advertisement
Most of the movie takes place within a few weeks at the castle where the Aldovian royal family resides. Like The Princess Diaries' home country of Genovia, Aldovia is not on any map, but the film did shoot key scenes at a real castle. According to the movie's IMDb page, the filmmakers used Peles Castle in Romania, which is a popular tourist destination. It's also the same location that fellow holiday film A Princess For Christmas used (only exterior shots were used, per The Romania Journal), as well as the Rian Johnson film The Brothers Bloom.
You may not find a prince to teach you archery, but at least you can stand in the same spot where Amber almost killed a royal adviser by shooting a bow through the window of the castle.
Gotta love those holiday hijinks.
Advertisement