Most of the movie takes place within a few weeks at the castle where the Aldovian royal family resides. Like The Princess Diaries' home country of Genovia, Aldovia is not on any map, but the film did shoot key scenes at a real castle. According to the movie's IMDb page, the filmmakers used Peles Castle in Romania, which is a popular tourist destination. It's also the same location that fellow holiday film A Princess For Christmas used (only exterior shots were used, per The Romania Journal), as well as the Rian Johnson film The Brothers Bloom.