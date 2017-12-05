Fixed the headline: "Bryan Singer Fired in Preemptive Response to Incoming Shitstorm Involving Minors"— ᴀʜᴍᴀᴅ ᴄʜɪʟᴅʀᴇꜱꜱ (@AhmadChildress) December 4, 2017
Bryan Singer Fired From Directing Queen Biopic After On-Set Chaos (Exclusive) https://t.co/BFFTIIsxqw via @thr
I will never be angry that Bryan Singer got fired. I will always be angry that Bryan Singer was allowed to continue working in Hollywood after his predatory behavior became known. I will always be angry that Singer and Kevin Spacey were allowed to harm boys/young men for years.— Janet Morris (@janersm) December 4, 2017
Public: Bryan Singer is a known pedophile and you should probably not work with him.— Tim Kish (@kimtish) December 4, 2017
Fox: THOSE ACCUSATIONS ARE FALSE WE STAND BY OUR PEOP-
*Protecting Hollywood sex criminals falls out of vogue*
Fox: Bryan Singer has been fired for throwing something.
Bryan Singer's failure to return to the London set of BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY after Thanksgiving break comes just a few weeks after @Justin_C_Smith shared these memories via Twitter. pic.twitter.com/7re72RoLkM— Richard Horgan (@hollywoodspin) December 2, 2017
Bryan Singer vanished for days on THREE movies according to the Hollywood Reporter. But women and minorities don't have the experience needed to handle a blockbuster. https://t.co/QvdReZnnKn— Brian Duffield (@BrianDuffield) December 2, 2017
I’d like to point two things out about Bryan Singer disappearing from set in the middle of shooting:— Clarke Wolfe (@clarkewolfe) December 2, 2017
1) Producers HAVEN’T DECIDED if they’ll replace him or not (um, WHAT?!)
2) This isn’t the first time he’s done this
Can you IMAGINE if a lady director did this? No, you can’t. pic.twitter.com/E10dByZxsw
I like how Bryan Singer can up and fucking disappear from three different movies and still get work but women and minorities just “don’t have the experience ??♀️”— #NastyWoman (@mschelseareed) December 2, 2017
What pisses me off most about Bryan Singer is that had a women or POC done one iota of the shit he’s done they would have been exhiled YEARS ago.— Sade Sellers (@IAMSadeSellers) December 2, 2017