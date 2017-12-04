Zac Efron and Zendaya are friends! That might sound like a simple thing to be excited about, but at a time when the entertainment industry is plagued by stories of sexual harassment, sometimes we need a little bit of simple joy.
The two actors star in The Greatest Showman, out later this month. And if Efron's latest Instagram post is any indication, the two of them are still close now that filming is done. The Baywatch star shared a photo of the two of them, captioning it "Z squared. #GreatestShowman."
Efron's been praising Zendaya for months, too. When Zendaya was featured on Vogue's July cover, the actor told the magazine how impressive Zendaya was for doing her own stunts in the upcoming film. Zendaya plays a trapeze artist who falls in love with Efron's character.
"While I was wincing in pain and covering myself in Tiger Balm and KT tape, Zendaya would move to her next scene completely unfazed," Efron told Vogue at the time.
It's hard to believe The Greatest Showman is only Zendaya's second feature film, the first being Spider-Man: Homecoming. And her friendship with Efron is so sweet that it's easy to forget the two of them aren't actually the biggest stars of The Greatest Showman — that would be Hugh Jackman, playing P.T. Barnum himself.
Efron and Zendaya also have a song together, "Rewrite the Stars," on The Greatest Showman's soundtrack. They might not be the film's lead stars, but it's safe to say there will be plenty of audience members there to see how their characters' love story plays out.
