According to an article published by CNN published shortly after Rapp came forward, Spacey reportedly displayed "predatory" behaviour while on the set of House of Cards. Eight current and former employees accused the actor of touching staffers without consent and making lewd comments, adding that they were usually directed at young, male production staff. One former production assistant accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him during an early season of the show. "I was in a state of shock," the production assistant recalled in an interview with CNN, adding that he believed that type of behaviour was routine for the actor, who had no problem exploiting his position. "He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there."