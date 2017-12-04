Ed Sheeran Thinks There Are More Important Things Than Being Nominated For A Grammy

The 2018 Grammy nominations officially dropped on 28th November, with artists like Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, and Lorde scoring Album Of The Year nods. However, despite the immense amount of talent on the list, one album and artist was surprisingly missing. Ed Sheeran's album Divide was snubbed by the Grammys this year, despite the fact that the artist's hit single-packed album was well-received by critics and beloved by fans, who, naturally, called out the Grammys for this perceived injustice.
So, what does the "Shape of You" singer have to say about the whole ordeal? Well, it turns out, he's perfectly fine not scoring that particular Grammy nod.
In a Friday interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Sheeran revealed he has a very zen outlook on this particular situation — even if DeGeneres herself said she was "outraged" to see Sheeran's name missing from the Album Of The Year list.
"My outlook on it is some years you have your year and some years you don’t have your year," the singer told DeGeneres during their interview. "Maybe this year isn’t my year."
He also added that the real "win," for him as a musician, is seeing fans (like DeGeneres!) enjoy his work.
"That’s where the validation comes from. You actually see people enjoying the songs. I’d rather have a lifetime of people coming up to me and saying, 'This song is my wedding song,' or 'This song was my first kiss.'"
Let's also not forget that Sheeran wasn't snubbed completely by the Grammys this year. He was nominated for Best Solo Pop Performance for "Shape Of You," and Divide, as a whole, was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.
And, obviously, the Grammys aren't the be all-end all of a musician's success. As Sheeran already knows, he's had plenty of wins this year, from guesting on best friend Taylor Swift's new album Reputation to scoring a duet with Beyoncé. (If you want to talk to someone who should really be mad about the Grammys...)
You can't win them all — or even be nominated for them all. Fortunately, I'm sure there will be more opportunities to collect Album Of The Year awards in Sheeran's future.
