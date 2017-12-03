A Titanic without Leo? That's the opposite of "alright, alright, alright." The film, which went on to win Best Picture, sealed the actor's status as a leading man. McConaughey, meanwhile, ended up starring in an Oscar-nominated film about a very different sort of ship that year: Steven Spielberg's slave trade drama Amistad, which opened just nine days before Titanic. The two actors would eventually act together in Wolf of Wall Street, the film that fetched DiCaprio the very Oscar nomination that lost out to McConaughey's performance in Dallas Buyers Club. Funny how things work out.