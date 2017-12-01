Countdown to 2018! After a year of major upheaval and worldwide insanity, we won't be heartbroken to see 2017 in our rearview mirrors. Although astrologers and mystics never know exactly how events will play out, some of this chaos was to be expected. For one thing, 2017 was a 1 Year in numerology, a time where everything feels like the Wild West — uncivilised and OOC. It's also been the Chinese Year of the Fire Rooster — and male egos have certainly been strutting around on full display. But the Rooster also wakes us up! Activism and political engagement haven't been this strong for decades. This has also been a year of unprecedented takedowns of some of the most powerful, predatory perpetrators against women.