Because Gilmore Girls is so beloved (and therefore scrutinised), there is a lot of info out there about who auditioned for the show. Chris Pine read for a role . So did Ryan Gosling and Adam Brody. The role of Dean, which eventually went to Jared Padalecki, was particularly difficult to cast. Mara Casey and Jami Rudofsky, the casting directors for the show, told Vanity Fair that by the time they were brought on, the show had already fired two Deans. (They did not name the actors who were fired.) The directors eventually found Padalecki, but even after Padalecki read for showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino, the casting directors kept seeing actors for Dean. Among these actors might have been Greg Sestro, the actor immortalized by Tommy Wiseau's The Room.