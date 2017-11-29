Jennifer Garner On The Emotional Toll Of Playing A Mother With Mental Illness

"I've never been a cool girl," she says. "I really like all the cool girls, and I always have. If I'm with them, I won't be uncomfortable, but that's just because they're nice. Women that I know in this town are nice. But I won't not just plop myself into the centre of them because that's not how I live in the world. I would be nervous, or embarrassed, or awkward, or shy. And so, I do understand — but you can't even compare the way Sandy looks at the world. She's looking for the hypocrisy, she's looking for the underbelly of the town that she's found herself in. And that's not the way I would look at the world at all."