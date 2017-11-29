Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Following In Princess Diana's Footsteps

As Lorde once sang, "We'll never be royals." However, that's not stopping the masses from watching Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get married — even if we have to watch on the small screen.
The Suits actress agreed to wed the redheaded prince just earlier this month, but already the two are planning their nuptials. According to a spokesperson for the newly engaged couple at a press conference at Kensington Palace, Prince Harry plans to follow in the footsteps of mother Princess Diana, who televised her royal wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.
Yes, that means the masses will be able to "attend" the royal wedding yet again — from the comfort of their couch, of course.
Per Brides, the spokesperson stated:
"The couple of course wants the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family... They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved."
This will be the third time the royals hold a televised ceremony: In addition to Diana's wedding decades earlier, thousands of fans at watched the telecast of Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, in 2011.
One moment that was definitely not public? The couple's engagement. In an interview with the BBC, Markle revealed the very low-key way Prince Harry proposed.
"It was a cosy night. We were roasting chicken. It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee...I could barely let [him] finish proposing! I said, 'Can I say yes now?'"
The wedding will reportedly take place in May of 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, outside of London. Of course, there's no need to make travel arrangements: Just tune in.
