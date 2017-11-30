It's a long way from the drama of Monterey, but Kathryn Newton is heading to the world of Pokéballs and Pikachu.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Newton's signing on to the latest Pokémon movie, Detective Pikachu. Viewers may remember her as Abigail Carlson, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon's Madeline Martha Mackenzie on Big Little Lies.
But instead of lending her voice to an animated character, the BLL alumnae (who you may also recognise from Supernatural, Lady Bird, and Halt and Catch Fire) will get plenty of face time as one of the leads in the first ever live-action Pokémon flick.
Instead of the Pikachu that gamers and anime fans may be familiar with as a companion to Ash Ketchum, the titular Pokémon will actually speak English instead of its own species-specific language and appear in the film via motion-capture technology. Newton will be playing Lucy, a journalist that Pikachu enlists to solve a mystery, as a detective Pokémon outfitted with a magnifying glass is wont to do.
She'll join Justice Smith (The Get Down) on the adventure, which is sure to include plenty of Easter eggs for fans of the long-running franchise. THR notes that in the manga version of Detective Pikachu, which is what the movie is riffing on, Lucy has her own Pokémon, a Psyduck — arguably one of the most memorable creatures from the anime — but it's not clear whether or not the often-confused canard will appear in the film.
Until the film hits cinemas, however, fans will have to make do with Pokémon Go and re-watching Big Little Lies for the third time.
