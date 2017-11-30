Prince William Is Stoked About His Brother's Engagement For This Hilarious Reason

Regardless of whether or not we're royalty, those of us with brothers often share a common struggle: They have zero qualms about stealing our food. You know that feeling when you can't wait to eat your leftover takeout and you head to the fridge to discover it's been devoured by your sibling? If so, you have something in common with Prince William.
But things are looking up for William and he really hopes that Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle (ICYMI, there's going to be a royal wedding next year) means that his brother will finally stop raiding his fridge.
Royals — they're just like us.
Both princes have residences on the Kensington Palace grounds, and apparently Prince Harry frequently leaves Nottingham Cottage to check out (and steal) the contents of his brother and sister-in-law's fridge. Since older brothers simply can't help themselves, William seized the opportunity to call out Harry in his congratulations statement.
"We’re very excited, delighted for the both. We’re wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time," he said. "For me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging off all my food, which he’s done for the last few years."
"Very excited and delighted for them both."— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 29, 2017
Before leaving the ice rink earlier today, The Duke commented on the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement. pic.twitter.com/4mBvz2cxCh
Predictably, the Duchess of Cambridge's congratulations statement was absent of any snark. "It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment," Middleton said yesterday.
Good-natured jabs aside, William and Harry share an extremely close relationship, and Harry also adores his sister-in-law. "I am delighted that my brother has popped the question. It means I get a sister, which I have always wanted," he said in 2010 when William and Middleton got engaged.
The Royal Family is about to get a little bigger, and we couldn't be happier for them — especially William, who (hopefully) will no longer need to guard his fridge night and day.
