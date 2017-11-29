Meghan Markle Is Leaving One Of Her Dogs Behind When She Moves To The UK & My Heart Hurts

If you thought Meghan Markle's engagement to Prince Harry was the one bright spot of 2017, I have some...not so great news. Apparently, while the Suits star is making a permanent move to the United Kingdom to be with her royal love, not every member of her family can make the journey.
According to a spokesperson for Kensington Palace, one of Markle's dogs will not be joining her in the UK, The Blast reports.
Markle, whose beagle Guy and labrador-shepherd mix Bogart are all over her Instagram, had to make the sad choice to leave one of her animals behind. But, according to the spokesperson, she did it for the well-being of the rescue dog. (Though not confirmed by Markle, The Blast reported it was Bogart who will live in the United States.)
"[It] takes a toll on an animal to travel so far across [the] Atlantic combined with the hard, long process of getting approval," said the spokesperson for Kensington Palace, per The Blast. "It's in the best interest of the animal's well-being to stay."
According to PetTravel.com, there are several important regulations that owners who wish for their dogs to reside in the United Kingdom must follow before they can bring their pets to their new home. That includes rabies vaccinations, a tapeworm treatment, and a microchip. Certain breeds are not eligible to enter the UK at all, such as Brazilian Fila, Dogo Argentino, Japanese Tosa Inu, or the American Staffordshire Pit Bull Terrier.
It's possible that one of Markle's dogs was unable to physically comply with travel regulations, or even was mixed with one of the above banned breeds. However, until the actress reveals her reason for parting ways with her pup, it's pure speculation.
Fortunately, Markle's dog will be well taken care of while the soon-to-be royal is in the U.K. According to Markle's recent BBC interview, one of her dogs is staying with friends in the United States.
"Well I have two dogs that I've had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups," Markle told the BBC on Monday. "And one is now staying with very close friends and my other little guy is — yes he's in the UK, he's been here for a while."
While her dog may not be hanging out with the Queen's corgis, we're sure Markle will make a point of visiting her beloved pet when she takes a break from royal wedding planning.
