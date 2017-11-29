Kris Jenner Wants Kim & Kanye To Move Back In

Celebrity mums — they’re just like ours...in that they want their children to move home and never, ever leave them.
Kris Jenner admitted as much in an appearance on The Steve Harvey Show on Tuesday when Harvey initiated a game of “Kris’s Choice” and asked whether she’d rather live with daughter Kim Kardashian and son-in-law Kanye West again, or lose her assistant for a week. Jenner replied, “That’s easy — live with Kim and Kanye again. In a heartbeat.”
The Kardashian-Wests moved into Jenner’s Calabasas home with baby North in tow while their Bel-Air home was being renovated in 2013 and stayed through the birth of their second child, Saint, in 2015. “Kim and Kanye and North and Saint, my grandchildren, they live with me and I feel like they’re never going to leave,” Jenner joked in 2016. But eventually, they did: Kardashian and West made their triumphant return to Bel-Air last year, only to sell their 9,000-square-foot mansion for a very normal $17.8 million earlier this month.
Advertisement
Now, as Kim and Kanye prepare for the arrival of their third child, they’ve relocated to a Hidden Hills property close to Kris’s home (but not actually inside it, which is a step of sorts). While Kylie Jenner sold her starter mansion in the neighbourhood this summer, half-sisters Khloé and Kourtney still live nearby – after all, they don’t call Calabasas “the Kennebunkport of Southern California” for nothing. (Okay, nobody calls it that. But they should.)
Jenner seemed unfazed at the prospect of being roomies with her 31-year-old daughter’s expanding family, telling Harvey, “I actually miss them!”
Be careful what you wish for, Kris: Last week’s Thanksgiving celebration was a reminder for many of us that family is a) a precious gift to be treasured at every opportunity, and b) sometimes totally exhausting.
Advertisement