Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Her Fans For Beefing With Kim On Twitter

The reality star sent a series of tweets on Tuesday criticizing her fans for "beefing" with fans of her sister Kim Kardashian West. They might fight on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but at the end of the day, the Kardashian/Jenner clan are still family.
"Even if I'm not online as much right now I still see everything. Kim stans vs Khloé stans beefing?? Why? We are sisters, Kim and I are each other's biggest fan! Stop bullying one another! ANY sister love is love! Kim and I are honored to be supported by one let alone many," Kardashian tweeted.
One fan responded to the tweet, adding that there are similar beefs between fans of Kendall and Kylie Jenner. "Oh nooooo I hate hearing that! We all never fight about this stuff so you guys definitely should not," Kardashian responded.
Kardashian responded to other fans' tweets, too, saying there's "too much drama" on Twitter. "I hate the beef. Too much drama on here these days," she wrote.
We totally get where Kardashian is coming from. It must be exhausting to be pitted against your own family — especially if you get along with them just fine. Sure, they might tease each other a bit — People points out that Kim has made some pointed remarks about her sister's fashion sense recently — but they're still sisters.
Plus, if the rumors are true, the two of them are both expecting babies — which would give them more to bond over than ever. But either way, it's time to let the beefs go.
