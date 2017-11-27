The site notes that the Disney short isn't exactly, well...short. Unlike past pre-film featurettes, Olaf's Frozen Adventure is 21 minutes long. That's far longer than the usual five- or six-minute running time for shorts like Piper or For the Birds – which showed before Finding Dory and Monsters, Inc., respectively. Part of their charm was their brevity. Short and sweet, they didn't detract from the films that viewers actually expected to see.