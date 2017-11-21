Why The Tragic Story Of The Hollywood Star Who Invented WiFi Still Resonates Today

SS: "Well, when I started, they told me I’d be done by 40, so that’s changed. I think there is still so much pressure, and it’s gone into a different area because of the internet. Self-awareness about the way you look has been really amplified by the fact that you’re expected to document every aspect of your life. Bankers now look at how many followers you have and in a lot of contracts, it’s requested of you to tweet so many times. And a lot of the press has to do with doing that. I think there’s a self-consciousness that’s certainly arisen, I think there are more actresses that are working longer, because until you change the playing field and make it economically stronger for women, it’s very difficult to say no to somebody when that’s your only gig. If you’re a producer, or a writer, or if you have more power, you’re going to be in a position to know that if you burn that bridge, there’ll still be this bridge open. A lot of it has to do with more women producers and actors generating their own projects, [that] has taken some of the pressure off. But still — when people ask me ‘do you think your politics have decreased your chances of working, I say: ‘In Hollywood, most of the prejudice has to do with if you’re old or fat.’ Power can’t forgive that. "