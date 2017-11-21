Move over, Sad Ben Affleck; we're bracing ourselves for something much more heart-rending, the sight of Jason Momoa without that twinkle in his eye. As much as he's trying to avoid reading the middling-to-poor reviews of Justice League, it sounds like the disappointment is getting to him.
"I try to stay the f--- away from what people say," Momoa told Entertainment Weekly following the film's opening weekend. “Some of my friends said, ‘Justice League isn’t doing well’ and it kind of bummed me out. But I didn’t want to look it up. I don’t want to look up the bad and the negativity. I don’t think that’s useful; it doesn’t help.”
Advertisement
Momoa's friends were right. Justice League took in $93.8 million over the weekend, enough to debut at #1 but well below projections, according to Deadline. It may be due to poor word-of-mouth, not to mention critics' low opinions of the film. Right now, the Rotten Tomatoes score for the DC Comics flick is 40 percent.
Cheer up, Khal Drogo! Reviewers tore into the "C-grade B-film wherein all involved fully satisfy their contractual obligations," as NPR's Chris Klimek put it. But most of them really liked Momoa's character.
"Best of all is Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, the half-human heir to the underwater throne of Atlantis," Rolling Stone's Peter Travers wrote of his character.
The idea of Momoa being bummed out is crushing us — even as we also wish EW's interview were a video that could spawn a Sad Momoa meme. So instead, we can turn to this image he gave us of how he'll head back to the cinema this Thanksgiving: "I’m actually going to watch it again with my kids and my godchild. I’m going to see it with the perfect crowd of people — a regular crowd instead of at a premiere."
Advertisement