The idea of Momoa being bummed out is crushing us — even as we also wish EW's interview were a video that could spawn a Sad Momoa meme. So instead, we can turn to this image he gave us of how he'll head back to the cinema this Thanksgiving: "I’m actually going to watch it again with my kids and my godchild. I’m going to see it with the perfect crowd of people — a regular crowd instead of at a premiere."