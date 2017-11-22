Back in 2002, Greta Gerwig was just like us. She listened to Justin Timberlake and Alanis Morissette. She was not an actor or director just yet, but she was stowing away all that angst and music appreciation for the perfect moment. And that moment is Lady Bird, because as she explained to Seth Myers, she went back to her 2002 self when she reached out to those musical luminaries to get their music for the film.