Your Thanksgiving Horoscope Is Here

Luke Dani Blue
ILLUSTRATED BY VERO ROMERO
It doesn’t take an astrological mastermind to predict that judgmental attitudes will be on fire around the Thanksgiving table this year, especially re: religion and politics. Fortunately, the planets offer us a chance for — whoa there — mature discussion of differences. We can even change up stale family communication patterns if we want (not that it’ll be easy).
Every November, the sun enters self-righteous, big-hearted, overdoing-it-prone Sagittarius just in time for your trip home. Whoever decided this was the right time for a major holiday was either a sadist or assumed that we all believe in the same stuff as our fams. We tend to spend Sagittarius season balanced one-legged on our high horse. (For some of us, it’s a very high horse, indeed.) Sagittarius has good intentions, but listening isn’t exactly the sign’s strong suit. For best results from your Miller Lite-fueled rant, have faith in your loved ones’ best selves. Inspiration changes way more minds than shame.
The moon in Capricorn and Aquarius will put everyone in a serious mood. Opting out of Thanksgiving at home? Don’t forget: Just because you’re skipping family, plane tickets, colonialism, or all of the above, doesn’t mean you can’t devour a pan of stuffing with a few good friends.

