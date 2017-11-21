Every November, the sun enters self-righteous, big-hearted, overdoing-it-prone Sagittarius just in time for your trip home. Whoever decided this was the right time for a major holiday was either a sadist or assumed that we all believe in the same stuff as our fams. We tend to spend Sagittarius season balanced one-legged on our high horse. (For some of us, it’s a very high horse, indeed.) Sagittarius has good intentions, but listening isn’t exactly the sign’s strong suit. For best results from your Miller Lite-fueled rant, have faith in your loved ones’ best selves. Inspiration changes way more minds than shame.