If you've booked a January getaway to Barbados, or you're spending New Year's Eve in Brazil, we applaud you for planning ahead to get some winter sun during the bleakest months of the year.
However, with your favourite brands focused on the boots, coats and knitwear of the season, inspiration for beach-to-bar attire may be somewhat lacking at this time of year. But if you're savvy enough, you can still find some summery gems from November through to March, from asymmetric sundresses to fresh shades and cute swimwear.
Click through to find our style picks for a vitamin D-packed winter break. Just don't boast about it on Instagram while we're here battling the cold, okay?