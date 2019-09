Sarah Silverman Says We Need To Understand The “Nuances” Of Bad & Good Men

The pathology of what creates an abuser is still not known, but when it comes to masturbating in front of someone without consent (the kinds of action that C.K. is accused of, and has admitted to), the Cut talked to a sex therapist , who shed some light on this disturbing behaviour. "Exhibitionists purposefully look to shock their victims because they are angry. They are not looking to make friends or go on a date — these are acts of revenge against women. These men are imposing the body part that is most threatening to a female and in doing so, they are acting out what is called 'sexualised hostility' or 'eroticised rage' against their prey. That look of fear or humiliation on women is arousing to them," explains Alexandra Katehakis.