During season 1, Riverdale didn't waste too much time on teasing out a long slow relationship developing between Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse). The actors themselves appear to be making up for that by participating in an epic game of "are they or aren't they" with the public. Reinhart is the latest to make her move — and it's making us as hungry as it is warm and fuzzy over the costars relationship.
"When I wanted eggs and toast at 1 a.m.," Reinhart captioned an Instagram of herself in a restaurant, half-heartedly gesturing to an unseen photographer that she doesn't want her picture taken. We must assume that Sprouse is the man behind the camera because she tagged him in the background, as Teen Vogue first reported.
Reinhart has been tagging Sprouse, her presumed photographer, in other artsy photos on Instagram, but the timing of this one is what's most intriguing. Maybe they were just up late shooting a scene together and decided to head to a diner after work. That happens, right? The Bugheads and Sprousehart fans probably won't buy that explanation. This is the kind of meal you have after going out to a party together ... or in the middle of your night in when Domino's just won't cut it.
We're more likely to find out who the Black Hood is before either actor confirms their off-camera status. Last month, Sprouse joked on Live with Kelly and Ryan that he "wrote it into my contract" that he'd have as many kissing scenes as possible on the show. That wouldn't be so he could do more smooching with his girlfriend, would it?
But in the back of our minds, there's still this nagging quote from Entertainment Weekly, in which Sprouse made all of the speculation about their relationship seem like acting magic: "So I think that kind of discussion, especially because it’s based so much on rumour and hearsay, needs to be taken with a grain of salt," he said of dating rumours. "We’re all still human lives that are interacting with the source material. But, truthfully, it’s very pleasing that people talk about Lili and I in that way because it means that we’re resonating so strongly from our character perspective that people really want that to be true."
Romantic reminder: By "people," he could also mean himself and his girlfriend.
