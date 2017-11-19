The Majority Of Hotel & Casino Workers Say They Have Been Sexually Harassed By A Guest

'He Was Masturbating… I Felt Like Crying': With all the focus on abuse in high profile industries, sexual predation among the most exposed and powerless workers, like hotel maids, gets overlooked. By @jamieson. https://t.co/3EVgPKtYAP pic.twitter.com/DGyydKckmD— Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) November 18, 2017
First jobs after HS was working as a hotel maid. I had to clean rooms with men who would not leave. They would harass me. I would make them keep the door open, they complained. One tried to assault me. Boss yelled at me for filing complaint with cops, I was to tolerate it, I quit— Queen of the Geeks? (@K2togetherSSK) November 19, 2017
I'm in the housekeeping industry & this is scary.Im grateful my boss has a policy that our clients have to be gone while we work https://t.co/C63asR2E7o— Alexandriatheartist (@AlexandriaaArts) November 18, 2017
For every high profile woman finding courage to disclose, there 100s of low wage women who have to keep shitty jobs. https://t.co/kge5nvFzOb— Andrea Addario (@addarioandrea) November 19, 2017
Want to know how prevalent this is? Managed a 364-room hotel with 84% occupancy, had this happen twice a month on average.— Tasty Long Pig (@MTango426) November 18, 2017