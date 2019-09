The Majority Of Hotel & Casino Workers Say They Have Been Sexually Harassed By A Guest

Aided by these alarming statistics, the " Hands Off, Pants On " ordinance was passed in Chicago for both union and non-union workers in hotels citywide. The first piece of legislation of its kind in the United States, it mandates that housekeepers be given handheld, wireless panic buttons so they can alert hotel security when they feel threatened. Other cities are trying to pass ordinances of their own, but some are being met with resistance from local government. In Long Beach, CA, a similar request for panic buttons was made and narrowly rejected by the local chamber of commerce due to the estimated $3 million collective cost to hotels.