If you grew up watching the Twilight movies, get ready to feel old — Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 hit cinemas five years ago today.
And while plenty of us have kept up with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson since then, what about the rest of the film's stars?
E! News pointed out that Mackenzie Foy, who played Renesmee Cullen in the two Breaking Dawn movies, looks a lot different than she did in the 2011 and 2012 films. Foy is 17 years old now — yep, we said you'd feel old. After the Twilight series ended, Foy has starred in The Conjuring, Intersetellar, The Little Prince, and Black Eyed Dog, among other projects.
Last week, Foy celebrated her 17th birthday with a furry friend in tow.
The actress has definitely grown up since the Twilight days.
As for Twilight's other stars, you've seen them a lot since the franchise ended, too. Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, and Nikki Reed have all gone on to star in plenty of other movies and TV shows in the past five years. And we can't forget that Anna Kendrick starred as Jessica Stanley in the Twilight movies, before the Barden Bellas were formed.
More recently, Pattinson has also opened up about his experience filming Twilight. Apparently, the actor was almost fired for not smiling more — though it's hard to picture Edward Cullen with a happier personality.
"[My agents] flew up and were like, 'You have to do the opposite of what you're doing now or you're going to get fired today,'" Pattinson told Howard Stern in July. It looks like it all worked out in the end, though — his version of Edward was the perfect amount of brooding teen.
