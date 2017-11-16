In what is set to be the most star-studded scene in Star Wars history, two royals, an ex-boy bander, and one Tom Hardy are set to make an appearance in the upcoming instalment of the sci-fi franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, princes Harry and William are set to appear in a scene alongside star John Boyega.
Fans may recall Daniel Craig's unexpected appearance in The Force Awakens (2015), but The Last Jedi is set to quadruple that star power. Boyega hinted at the possibility of a royal cameo last year, when the actor posted snapshots of the royal brothers visiting London's Pinewood Studios. Boyega explained the scene during his appearance on THR's Actor Roundtable.
Viewers are going to have to brush up on the sweet, smooth sound of Harry and Williams' voices, because unfortunately, they — along with singer Gary Barlow and Tom Hardy — will be suited up as Stormtroopers.
Thank you @starwars for a fantastic day @PinewoodStudios! pic.twitter.com/cGUuFqh0qV— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 19, 2016
"It's the best of both worlds for me," Boyega said of seeing the whole group in costume. He called it a "strange contrast of a weird family."
For any fans looking to lock down exactly when the foursome will join Boyega on-screen, the actor explained that it'll all go down in an elevator. So, between figuring out exactly how Rey fits into the Star Wars mythos and watching those epic fight sequences, everyone in the cinema will have to keep an eye out for a fierce foursome escorting Finn in an elevator. Hardy die-hards will probably have no problem pointing him out, since his face is obscured in just about every role he's ever done, anyway.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in cinemas on 15th December. That's plenty of time for fans to get familiar with the princes' heights and general builds before they stomp onto the big screen as Stormtroopers.
