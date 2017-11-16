Story from Music

Drake Called Out A Creep At One Of His Shows

Madison Medeiros
Sorry, Blake Shelton, but Drake just proved that he truly deserves the title of Sexiest Man Alive.
According to The Cut, the Harry Potter stan and sushi aficionado stopped one of his concerts in Australia to put a man on blast for preying on women in the audience.
One fan caught the tense interaction on camera and shared a clip on Instagram.
"If you won't stop touching girls, I'm going to come out there and fuck you up," Drake can be heard saying amidst an uproar of cheers. "If you don't stop putting your hands on girls, I'm going to come out there and fuck your ass up."
Mans said he was gonna fuck him up ?

Listen up, people: Sexiness is defending a woman's (or, really, anyone's) right to be in a public space without being harassed and/or assaulted. You can buy us all the Hermès Birkin bags you want, but if you don't respect our fundamental human rights, you can kindly hibernate out of public view until you learn how to be a decent person.
With so many men in the entertainment industry turning out to be creeps — Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, James Toback, Jesse Lacey, and Louis C.K. are just a few who come to mind — it's encouraging to see someone as popular and powerful as Drake take such a public action against sexual misconduct. It's one thing for a celebrity to denounce sexual harassment and assault over social media, but it's quite another for someone to stop a set and remind the audience that enjoying art should be a safe and fun experience for everyone.
Also, for all of you artists out there, it turns out that defending your fans is quite a popular move. In the hours following the show, hundreds of people have tweeted their appreciation, calling him an angel and a hero.
