Drake Called Out A Creep At One Of His Shows

According to The Cut, the Harry Potter stan and sushi aficionado stopped one of his concerts in Australia to put a man on blast for preying on women in the audience.
One fan caught the tense interaction on camera and shared a clip on Instagram.
"If you won't stop touching girls, I'm going to come out there and fuck you up," Drake can be heard saying amidst an uproar of cheers. "If you don't stop putting your hands on girls, I'm going to come out there and fuck your ass up."
Listen up, people: Sexiness is defending a woman's (or, really, anyone's) right to be in a public space without being harassed and/or assaulted. You can buy us all the Hermès Birkin bags you want, but if you don't respect our fundamental human rights, you can kindly hibernate out of public view until you learn how to be a decent person.
With so many men in the entertainment industry turning out to be creeps — Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, James Toback, Jesse Lacey, and Louis C.K. are just a few who come to mind — it's encouraging to see someone as popular and powerful as Drake take such a public action against sexual misconduct. It's one thing for a celebrity to denounce sexual harassment and assault over social media, but it's quite another for someone to stop a set and remind the audience that enjoying art should be a safe and fun experience for everyone.
Also, for all of you artists out there, it turns out that defending your fans is quite a popular move. In the hours following the show, hundreds of people have tweeted their appreciation, calling him an angel and a hero.
Imagine the type of creep you have to be to get Drake stop the fuckin “Know Yourself” drop to threaten to wash you.— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) November 15, 2017
the video.... of drake... poppin off on some dude at his concert for touching girls and then having him kicked out........ an ANGEL— kaela (@cemeterylane) November 15, 2017
@Drake the feminist. Love it! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3U2ZiYcydd— Emily Curran (@e_curran2) November 15, 2017
Drake is the hero we need but, don't deserve.— Baker Mayfield Hype Train! (@Vergil3434) November 15, 2017
