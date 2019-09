Brand New Frontman Jesse Lacey Admits To Sexual Misconduct

It was in this thread that Nicole Elizabeth Garey shared a detailed account of the sexual abuse she experienced at the hand of Lacey writing, "He solicited nudes from me starting when I was 15 and he was 24." She goes on to explain the systematic manipulation and demeaning demands that went on for years. "It was him sending requests for the most part. It was never really violent or upfront; it was always just very… underhanded and manipulative, in a psychological way," Garey elaborated in an interview with Alternative Press. Then she mentions something that, in light of other sexual harassment stories being made public, sounds all too familiar. "OH AND YES HE MADE ME WATCH HIM MASTURBATE ON SKYPE. Apparently that’s a common thing with sexual predators," writes Garey. She claims that she took screenshots that support her claims; however, she is not ready to release them at this time. Garey says she didn't fully realize what was happening until she was 25. "I STILL have nightmares and wakeup [sic] in a sweat. I still breakdown [sic] and have panic attacks when people play Brand New in a bar," she wrote.