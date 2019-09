Serena Williams Just Served Up The Coolest Ponytail — & We Have All The Details

To prep her hair for styling, François spritzed it with his own Vernon François Mist~Nourishing Water , which happens to be nominated for a Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Award . He worked the Vernon François Leave~In Conditioner through her ends before blow drying her hair with a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and smoothing it with a GHD flatiron . "I kept it nice and simple, lightly blowing it out so you can still see her true texture in the hair," he says.