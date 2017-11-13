This Picture Of Kris Jenner Is Going To Go Viral & Here's Why

Kris Jenner and Tommy Wiseau. Those are two people we never thought we'd see in a photo together — but it's 2017, and here we are.
A24 shared a photo of Jenner and Wiseau at the 2017 AFI Fest on Twitter Monday, and it's already raked up more than 6,600 likes. The production company simply captioned the photo "Hollywood dreams."
If you aren't familiar with The Room, maybe you're wondering just who is at Kris Jenner's side. Wiseau is best known for producing, directing, and starring in 2003's The Room, which has reach cult status despite being panned by critics at the time.
The Room has been back in the conversation lately, too — next month's The Disaster Artist, produced and directed by James Franco, explores The Room's creation. (A24 is distributing the film, which explains the tweet in question; the photo appears to be from a Disaster Artist screening.) The Disaster Artist stars James Franco as Wiseau and Dave Franco as Greg Sestero, who starred alongside Wiseau in The Room. The Disaster Artist also stars Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Zac Efron, and plenty of other stars. It doesn't feature a celebrity cameo from Kris Jenner, as far as we know, but this picture is good enough.
The image of Jenner and Wiseau is sure to be meme-d soon enough, especially given the contrast of facial expressions between the two of them. Jenner's smile is more of a smirk, while Wiseau is grinning ear to ear. (Name a more iconic duo.)
Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention the other viral Wiseau meme in recent memory. Back in October, Twitter user @tiesilencer shared a photo of Tom Hiddleston as Thor: Ragnarok's Loki, along with a perfect caption.
why does he look like tommy wiseau lmao “it’s bullshit i did not hit her i did nooot oh hi thor” pic.twitter.com/I5mwRKI2FJ— big milk (35) (@tiesilencer) October 26, 2017
