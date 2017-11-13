Are you ready for it? Because the new Taylor is taking reputation on the road, and tickets are going to be extremely difficult to come by.
Entertainment Weekly reports that tickets to Swift's shows will be a part of Ticketmaster's Verified Fan scheme to prevent fraud and scalpers. In order to qualify for a fan pre-sale, fans will need to complete certain activities to prove to Ticketmaster that they're a real fan. This involves things like buying merch and record bundles, in order to "boost" fan's places in line for show tickets.
The program has received some criticism, as it rewards those with better financial means over lower-income fans. Consequence of Sound called it an "unscrupulous, ultra-capitalist campaign."
Also, there's a few things we can learn about the tour dates themselves. First, she's playing at Soldier Field in Chicago on 2nd June 2018, meaning she probably won't be headlining the Pitchfork Music Festival or Lollapalooza. Both of these festivals require their artists to abstain from playing shows in Chicago within a few months of the festival, a practice known in the industry as a radius clause — though we'd imagine they'd make an exception for Swift.
As for Coachella? Her tour schedule doesn't begin until 8th May, but the two-weekend festival in the desert takes place in April. So it is a possibility that she could be headlining Coachella, along with Beyoncé, who was supposed to be last year's headliner until she announced her pregnancy. Her 2018 headlining spot has already been confirmed. Bey is rumoured to be working on new music too, so we may have two queens in their own right playing the fest.
Check out the reputation tour dates below, and see when Taylor Swift is coming to your town:
May 8 – University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
May 12 – Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
May 19 – Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
May 22 – CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington
May 25 – Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
June 2 – Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
June 30 – Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky
July 7 – Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
July 10 – FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.
July 14 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
July 17 – First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
July 21 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
July 28 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
August 4 – Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
August 7 – Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
August 11 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
August 14 – Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
August 18 – Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida
August 25 – Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
August 28 – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
September 1 – U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
September 8 – Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
September 15 – Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
September 18 – The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri
September 22 – Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
September 29 – NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
October 6 – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
