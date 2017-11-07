If you ever watched How I Met Your Mother or binged Friends From College, you know Cobie Smulders — who played Robin Scherbatsky and Lisa Turner, respectively, and who has also looked more or less the same for over 10 years. Her signature brunette hair followed her from series to series, along with her quick wit and hilarious one-liners.
So, you can imagine our reaction when Smulders decided to ditch her dark brown hair for something a lot lighter. Like many celebrities, Smulders credits her new look to Riawna Capri, the co-founder of of Nine Zero One salon and celeb stylist behind Emma Roberts' blonde hair and Nina Dobrev's bob.
IRL, Smulders' difference isn't that major, but it's certainly a change from what she's ever worn before. Last month, Smulders rocked a darker auburn hue before transitioning to this brighter shade paired with a choppy, angled bob. And in true Capri fashion, she labeled Smulder's new shade with a customised name: "Caramel Sunrise."
From what we can tell, this warm brunette hue (what we're calling root beer hair) is the look to get in L.A. right now. There are so many different variations that work for every skin tone and texture — as proven by Sarah Hyland, Beyoncé's, SZA, Cara Delevingne, and Olivia Munn, who are all rocking versions of it. But the part we're most excited about? It's one of the lowest-maintenance colours you can get this season. So if you're looking to use that extra hour of daylight saving time for sleep, or to tighten your hair colour budget this year, look no further.
