From what we can tell, this warm brunette hue ( what we're calling root beer hair) is the look to get in L.A. right now. There are so many different variations that work for every skin tone and texture — as proven by Sarah Hyland, Beyoncé's, SZA, Cara Delevingne, and Olivia Munn, who are all rocking versions of it. But the part we're most excited about? It's one of the lowest-maintenance colours you can get this season. So if you're looking to use that extra hour of daylight saving time for sleep, or to tighten your hair colour budget this year, look no further.