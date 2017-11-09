Scott Disick Is Miffed He Wasn't Invited To Khloé Kardashian's Birthday Party In This Exclusive KUWTK Clip
It doesn't matter how old you are — not being invited to a birthday party isn't fun.
In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick is upset he wasn't invited to Khloé Kardashian's birthday party. So he decides to hash things out with Kourtney Kardashian, whom he thinks is responsible.
"I feel like you think you can go out and do whatever you want and purposely try to hurt me and still get invited to everything," Kourtney tells Scott in the clip.
Scott, for his part, tells Kourtney that "it wasn't about you in this instance." His rational is, essentially, that it wasn't her birthday party, and he's friends with Khloé.
"Obviously, I'm not able to handle everything that well," Scott says to Kourtney and Khloé. "I don't have the best support team. I'd like to try to f*cking be a better person, but it's not the simplest thing."
Kourtney's answer to that? She doesn't need to tell him what he "should be doing in life." The conversation devolves after that, with Khloé calling the two of them "dysfunctional" and Scott suggesting he and Kourtney get married at 40. (For reference, Kardashian is 38, and Disick is 34.)
In a different clip from the episode, meanwhile, Disick says that he spent the night of Khloé's party hanging out with his sister and later called his mom. In that segment, Kourtney says that she didn't want Scott to be photographed at the event — but later, she tells the camera that in reality, she just didn't want him to be at the party. Eventually, Scott calls her "fake." It sounds like the drama between these two won't be ending anytime soon.
