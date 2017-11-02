Channing Tatum's Dad Found Out He Really Was A Stripper While Watching His Son On TV

If you're a fan of Channing Tatum, you're probably familiar with his past life, which included a stint stripping, in Tampa, Florida. He hasn't shied away from talking about it in plenty of interviews, and he used it as inspiration for Magic Mike. The actor has also used his expertise to make jokes about stripper names, too.
But there's one person who didn't always know about Channing Tatum's former job: his own father, Glenn. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday, Tatum revealed that his dad only found out about his son's stripping past when he gave Ellen DeGeneres a lap dance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2010.
DeGeneres was the guest host on Kimmel (the host has been off due to his son's illness), and it was the perfect opportunity to recount the whole story.
"That was my very first time on your show, and I gotta let you know that that was the very first time that my dad actually found out that I was a stripper for a short time," Tatum said to DeGeneres. He also said that his dad did not take the news well. "Really, really not well," in fact.
Back in April, Tatum told People that he didn't miss stripping and that it "wasn't glamorous whatsoever." During that interview, the actor also clarified that the Magic Mike Las Vegas show isn't in the same vein.
"I don't miss anything about stripping," Tatum told People at the time. "I stripped in Tampa for like 25 girls, at best. It wasn't glamorous whatsoever, so there's nothing that I miss about stripping. This isn't stripping. This is a show."
