Country Singer Luke Bryan Opens Up About Taking In His Nieces & Nephews

Though most of his hits seem to have been written for the sole purpose of becoming the upbeat soundtrack to a fun weekend barbecue with friends, Luke Bryan's life hasn't always reflected his light-hearted musical vibe. In recent episode of ABC's Nightline, the country singer opened up to Robin Roberts about the tragedies he has experienced.
In the interview, Bryan explained that at age 19, right before he was set to move to Nashville to pursue his music career, he lost his brother in a car accident. The loss was, of course, devastating, and sadly it wasn't the only tragedy he has faced. In April of 2007, he performed at the iconic Grand Ole Opry for the very first time, which was a highlight of his career. However, the event was also the last time he posed for a photo with his sister. She passed away a month later. Luke Bryan's sister had three children, and in 2014, his brother-in-law, those children's father, passed away as well. It was then that the singer and his wife, Caroline Boyer, stepped in to raise them along with their own two sons.
Of the event, Luke Bryan said, "Now, we have three children that have lost both their parents, so now that becomes our new focus to try to navigate and walk them through this life." Bryan's wife Caroline also talked to Robin Robert about taking on the responsibility of three more children. She explained, "We never thought twice about it. We just did it."
EXCLUSIVE: One-on-one with @LukeBryanOnline; country superstar opens up about family and career with @RobinRoberts: https://t.co/MyvPu3p8bK pic.twitter.com/UYd94wLWTx— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 6, 2017
While Luke Bryan's Nightline interview was certainly moving, it wasn't the first time we've seen him show off his generous side. In July, he allowed a terminally ill fan named Francis Stanaway to visit him backstage after one of his concerts and even posed for a playful picture with her. The hilarious photo of the 88-year-old woman grabbing his butt is just further proof that despite facing struggles and heartache, Luke Bryan still keeps a fun and positive outlook on life.
