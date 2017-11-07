Lush Is Introducing A Totally New Way To Cure Your Insomnia

Treating insomnia isn’t impossible, but it is a pain in the ass. Whether you turn to herbal tea, relaxing aromatherapy, or melatonin supplements, anyone who suffers from sleepless nights knows that finding the right remedy can be difficult. Thankfully, there is one product that a lot of people — including threads-worth of Reddit users — say helps: Lush's Sleepy Hand and Body Lotion. And today, the brand is dropping a 2.0 version of the stress-soothing product so you can hit the hay even faster than before. Really.
Sleepy lotion uses lavender oil and ylang ylang, which fans swear knocks 'em out every night. But if you’re not into lathering on your insomnia cure, Lush now has a new option: body sprays. This latest iteration comes in the warm, hypnotic Twilight scent — you probably know it from its best-selling, equally dreamy shower gel and bath bomb — that might as well be a dupe for the Sleepy cream. Only now, you can mist it onto your PJs or pillow and let the fragrance lull you to sleep.
Advertisement
If you have a harder time getting up in the morning than you do falling asleep, Lush is also selling a Rose Jam Body Spray that uses rose and geranium accords for the exact opposite effect — to jolt you awake. But these lightweight body and room sprays aren't Lush's first foot in the fragrance game. In fact, the U.K.-based brand is known for some of its earthier fragrances you certainly can't find anywhere else.
Either way, it's nice to have some options — of which you'll have two more of to choose from on Lush's website and in-store starting today. Dreams really do come true.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement