Caitlyn Jenner Is Devastated That The Kardashians Bashed Her So Badly

Caitlyn Jenner has confirmed that things were just as bad as we feared between the author and the Kardashian family. Following the publication of her memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, which claimed, among other things that Kris had known about Caitlyn's transition, and other details that portrayed the family in a negative light, the family fractured in a noticeable way.
On Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Kardashians have been pretty vocal about their issues with Caitlyn. Kris had said she was hurt by the tell-all book, saying, "I read it, and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time."
"I feel like she’s been through so much and [Caitlyn Jenner is] promoting this book and she’s saying all these things," she explained. "I don’t think it’s necessary and I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful."
Now, while speaking to students at the Cambridge Union on Monday night, Caitlyn admitted that her relationship with the family has taken a hit since the book's publication.
"It's been a little bit tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side," she said. "To be honest, I don't talk to them anymore. Kim I haven't talked to in a year. They don't want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It's devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt."
She defends what she wrote in the book, and acknowledges that her honesty may not have sat well with the Kardashians.
"I tried to be honest in my book. Very fair and very nice," she continued. "Unfortunately they didn't take it that way. In the book I express some opinions and got shot down. It was not about the Kardashians. They were only mentioned on 20 pages. They made it more about them on television. The book was about my life. That's caused a lot of the separation between us."
However, she is still close to the children on the Jenner side of things, including Kylie and Kendall. She gushed that her life "revolves around [her] children."
"I don’t know what the future holds," she said. "We will see."
Refinery29 has reached out to the Kardashians for comment and will update if we hear back.
