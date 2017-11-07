Comedian Aditi Mittal On What Makes People Laugh

Yes! All you can do is speak from the place that is closest to your truth. If we’re going to tell any version of our stories, it has to include the various intersections that we exist in. I’ve actually been struggling with the layers of privilege, among the layers of disadvantage in my life. That war is constant and we always speak from the place we exist within the power structure. I feel this as a woman and as a woman of colour, but then again having said that, in India we have a very flourishing caste system. As someone at the top of that caste system, someone at the top of the economic system, someone who is doing this job in a country where there are only 12 of us, and as an able-bodied person... it makes you realise that there is so much that you have and also so much that you don’t.