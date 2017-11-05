Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had an engagement party last night with family and friends in New York, according to E! News.
With members of Jonas' band DNCE members, Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee, and both brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas in attendance, they reportedly went out to dinner before a night of dancing.
The Game of Thrones star and DNCE frontman didn't share much of their engagement party on social media. A few months into dating Jonas, Turner said in an interview with InStyle that she prefers to "keep things private" as far as their relationship goes. Jonas' bandmate JinJoo Lee shared a few fun photobooth shots on her Instagram where a number of recognisable guests made appearances. Brother of the groom Nick Jonas popped in for a photo as well as Ansel Elgort and Ashley Graham.
Advertisement
Nick Jonas gave us a glimpse of the post-dinner dance party on Snapchat. Captioning the post "#JOPHIE engagement party," the scene behind him is a packed room of people dancing to "Wannabe" by The Spice Girls. Now this is the kind of dance party we can get into.
The couple began seeing each other just over a year ago, but didn't make their relationship public until the start of this year. Things seem to have gotten serious quickly, because just last month the pair announced their engagement on October 15 via matching, his and hers Instagram posts captioned, "I Said Yes," and "She Said Yes."
Game of Thrones co-star and IRL best friend, Maisie Williams congratulated Turner on her announcement by reposting the couple's engagement photo with the caption, "Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement. This is just one of MANY life milestones we'll share. Love you both."
Related Video:
Advertisement