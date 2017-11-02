Charlie Puth Just Revealed The Celebrity He Secretly Dated

Just when you thought you knew about every celebrity romance under the sun, a certain singer comes out of the woodwork to remind you that you know nothing.
In a recent interview with the Capital Breakfast show's Roman Kemp, "Attention" singer Charlie Puth revealed a romance even diehard fans of the singer had no clue about. Apparently, Puth and Lea Michele used to date, and no, I can't think of a more random pairing, either.
"Which celebrity have you been on dates with that we don't know about?," Kemp asked Puth.
Instead of evading the question, the 25-year-old singer got candid with Kemp.
Advertisement
"Lea Michele. Done," proclaimed Puth.
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for both Puth and Michele, and will update this post should we hear back.
If Puth and Michele did go on a few dates, they likely kept things pretty low-key. However, it does make one wonder if any of Puth's songs are secretly about the Scream Queens star.
Though the "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer has kept this alleged romance under wraps, he has been outspoken about previous relationships — or, rather, his non relationships. During a guest appearance on The Elvis Duran Show in April of 2016, he stated that, despite popular tabloid rumours, he has never dated Meghan Trainor or Selena Gomez.
As for Michele, the Mayor actress — who released her album Places back in April — was confirmed by People to be dating her longtime friend Zandy Reich.
If these two really did date, as Puth suggested to Kemp, then hopefully they parted ways amicably. If romance isn't in the cards anymore with these two, perhaps a duet is still possible?
Advertisement