The Official Cast Of The Live-Action Lion King Is Here & It Is Incredible

It truly is the circle of life: Every Disney animated movie will, eventually, find new life as a live-action flick. However, that's not stopping us from losing our minds over the official cast of the live-action Lion King, which officially unites all of our favourite people.
Per the official Disney Twitter account, the cast of The Lion King will include your number one comedian/Golden Globe winner/rapper. It also will unite an OG Lion King mainstay with plenty of Marvel stars. Oh, and then there's that music queen who also has snagged a starring role. Summer of 2019 cannot get here fast enough.
Want to find out who will be populating Pride Rock for this live-action adaptation? Click through to find out who will join Simba on his journey.