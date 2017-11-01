Zara Has A Lot Of Really Good Leggings Right Now

We think nothing of showing up to the airport in an outfit that requires minimal planning — sweatpants, oversized hoodies, basically the closest thing we can get to pajamas — because comfort is key and we’re not a celebrity who has paparazzi following our every move.
Every now and then, though, we look to a famous face for a little help in the styling department when it comes to what works for chic airport attire that we can actually afford. For instance, Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd wore a pair of Zara Checked High Waist Leggings and a button-down shirt recently at LAX, alerting us to the fact that the fast-fashion retailer has a really good selection of leggings right now.
So whether you’re heading to the airport or not, these bottoms will go the distance. Click ahead to shop.