In case you haven't noticed, the hairstyles the show aren't even close to the comics you'd find in the popular digest. As for Cooper, she never has scrunchies or bangs in the show — or that sunshine yellow hair colour. "There definitely was a lot of discussion for our pilot episodes about my hair and what shade it should be," Reinhart explained. "But we knew Betty's character is stark yellow so we weren't going to do that. We wanted it to have some dimension and more natural looking."